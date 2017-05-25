Heavy rain causes dangerous conditions in Greenbrier County

The sights and sounds of rising water. It's something people in Greenbrier County are all too familiar with. Heavy rain flooded streets and even stranded boaters on the Greenbrier River on Thursday, May 25. Campers, like Donna Miller in Fort Springs, were monitoring the

"Well, we saw a canoe coming down that was empty, turned over, and there was another canoe chasing it. They finally got it corralled down here, but I don't know if they got it to the bank or not. And then we saw at least 5 more canoes going down with people in them; one kayak," Miller said.

High water didn't only cause problem for people on the river. Carol Beckett was making her way from Greenbrier County to Beckley when she was left stranded by rising water.

"I thought we could make it. I knew it had rained a lot, but I didn't realize it had rained this much. So, I said 'let's try it', and then we got in that hole and have to turn around," Beckett said.

Mike Vandall with the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department responded to make rescues, and to warn people to stay safe.

"Sooner or later common sense needs to take over. If the river is this high, you're not only putting you and your group in danger. Right now we've got 15 to 20 firefighters on the river looking for these people; a half a million dollars worth of equipment for not using common sense," Vandall said.

Donna Miller is just camping along the greenbrier river, but as a native, high water is something she's used to.

"Well, it gets up a lot, especially in the wintertime. I'm not here. I'm from West Virginia, but I live in the Missouri area. People around here just deal with it," Miller said.