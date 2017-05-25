White House confident travel ban will be upheld

The White House said it remains confident that President Donald Trump's travel ban is lawful and ultimately will be upheld by the courts.

Spokesman Michael Short said the administration needs "every available tool at our disposal" to keep terrorists from entering the United States and committing violence.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending new visas for visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Short quotes one of the dissenters, Judge Dennis W. Shedd, in saying that the "real losers" are the millions of individual Americans whose security is threatened daily by those who seek to harm the U.S.

