Stadium to be Dedicated This Weekend

Mt HOPE -

A special dedication is set to happen this weekend in Mt. Hope.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 a dedication ceremony is set to honor the Spadaro family. The old Mount Hope Stadium will be dedicated to them.

Organizers of this big day said it's something they feel has been a long time coming.

"They're synonymous with athletics in Mt. Hope," Mt. Hope Mayor, Michael Kessinger, said. "Anybody who's been going to schools in Mt. Hope for the last 50 to 60 years has been impacted in some shape or form by the Spadaro family."

The dedication is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Old Mt. Hope Stadium.

