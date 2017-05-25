State Auditor to Continue Administering Volunteer Firefighter's Fund

CHARLESTON, WV - According to a release, State Auditor John McCuskey announced today that he will continue to administer The Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund, recently reauthorized by the special session of the Legislature through the passage of Senate Bill 1010.

“The Auditor’s Office is statutorily charged with administering this fund,” McCuskey said. “And I support the Legislature’s recent passage of Senate Bill 1010 to continue this program to partially alleviate volunteer fire departments of some of the burden of workers’ compensation premiums.”

The Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund was established in 2011, and has been re-authorized and funded by the Legislature each year since then. The current bill will extend the fund through fiscal year 2020.

Without passage of the bill, the program would have terminated on June 30, 2017.