Local Recruit Becomes U.S. Marine

Summer Bennett, 19, of Shady Spring is up for the challenge of becoming a United States Marine.

"In the Marine Corps those are some of the values, respect and discipline," Bennett said. "I just want to show that I can do this. It's not for everybody, so me being here, makes me feel really good about myself."

Bennett is part of the 6 percent of women in the Marines.



Standing at 5' 4" she said making it through boot camp is not about the looks or muscle, it's about drive.



"No matter my size, I can do everything the big boys are doing," Bennett said. "I wanted to join the hardest, because why not? The Marine Corps is the elite fighting force. So why be a part of the military if you're not going to be part of that elite fighting force?"

Becoming part of that force takes nearly 13 weeks of training.



Bennett is in her final phase.When we talked with her, she was just hours away from enduring the Crucible, which is a 54-hour final test before becoming a Marine.

"I'm really excited, because in 72 hours I'll be a Marine," Bennett said. "This is what I came here to do. I'm a little nervous, but more than anything I know my platoon has got my back and I've got theirs. We'll work together as a team and we'll get through it just fine."

And that they did. She and her platoon earned the coveted anchor, globe and eagle.

Now, Private Bennett is a Marine, joining a long line of family members who are also veterans.



"A lot of them are in the Marine Corps," Bennett said. "My brother, my grandpa. There are no females in the military in my family. So, I wanted to set the bar high and be the first female Marine in my entire family."

For the first time in nearly three months, Bennett gets to see her family as she passes by during the Motivational Run, and finally making it to graduation where she becomes a member of the few and the proud.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day and as I go into the fleet I'm going to do my four years and hopefully continue on and become a sergeant one day," Bennett said. "Hopefully I'll climb the chain and stay here for twenty years."