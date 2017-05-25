High Water Closes Campground for Holiday Weekend

All the rain our region has seen this week is leading to more than just rising rivers and creeks.

Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.

The campgrounds will be closed because of the dangers the rising lake levels pose to visitors.

"Lakes well used, there's a lot of fishing," Summers County Commissioner Jack Woodrum, said. "The campgrounds are very busy this time of year. We're hoping people will shift their plans into Bluestone and Pipestem state parks that won't be affected like we will by the river."

The campgrounds will remain closed throughout the weekend. It's not known when they will reopen.