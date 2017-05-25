Flood Victim Getting New Home in Alderson - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Flood Victim Getting New Home in Alderson

ALDERSON, W.Va. -

One man will be getting a new home after his old one was left devastated by last year's floods.

Richard Brockman lives in Alderson. On the day of the floods last year, he was burying his wife who had passed away.

That day, he returned home to find his home filled with water. Nearly a year later, he is being gifted a new home.

"I feel very good about it," Brockman said. "I appreciate it, because I've had it really rough here for a while. If I get something I have to appreciate it."

His new home is being built by Neighbors Loving Neighbors, with funding from the Mennonite Disaster Services. He will be living in a temporary shelter on his property while volunteers tear down his old home and rebuild the new one.

There's no time table for when the house will be completed.

