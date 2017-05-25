Run For The Wall Roars Into Rainelle

A Memorial Day weekend tradition roared back into Greenbrier County Thursday.

Hundreds of veterans rode into Greenbrier County as part of the annual cross country Run For The Wall

The trip is a 10-day motorcycle ride from Ontario, California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC..

Each year they stop in Rainelle and are greeted with cheers and smiles from elementary students and the community.

Veterans also take time out to sign autographs, pose for pictures and tell war stories to the kids.

The event spans through the weekend with all sorts of activities for the entire family.

"It is amazing to us today as Vietnam Veterans its been over 50 years ago that there is very little mention in the history books we're almost like Korea the forgotten war. The reality is is that when we come here these students know about Vietnam they know about a medal of honor recipient they know what a veteran is many of them their parents or loved ones they are veterans," Vietnam Veteran James Gregory said.

The celebrations will continue into the weekend and include a music festival, parade, and candle light vigils.

New this year, the town will welcome the traveling Vietnam war museum called "through their eyes"..

Organizers say they are expecting roughly 700 veterans from all across the U-S to visit.