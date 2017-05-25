Bluefield WV Rescue Squad Holds EMS Appreciation Cookout - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Bluefield WV Rescue Squad Holds EMS Appreciation Cookout

Bluefield WV Rescue Squad Holds EMS Appreciation Cookout

Posted: Updated:

The Bluefield West Virginia Rescue Squad hosted an EMS cookout on May 25, 2017.  It's all for National EMS Week.  Local law enforcement and emergency responders attended the event.  They've been putting it on for more than 5 years. 

Chief of Operations at the Bluefield West Virginia Rescue Squad Sean Cantrell said, "Just to celebrate and have a good time.  Our friends and family are here just trying to give back to all these employees who work so hard throughout the year."

They served chicken, steak, macaroni salad, and baked potatoes.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.