Bluefield WV Rescue Squad Holds EMS Appreciation Cookout

The Bluefield West Virginia Rescue Squad hosted an EMS cookout on May 25, 2017. It's all for National EMS Week. Local law enforcement and emergency responders attended the event. They've been putting it on for more than 5 years.

Chief of Operations at the Bluefield West Virginia Rescue Squad Sean Cantrell said, "Just to celebrate and have a good time. Our friends and family are here just trying to give back to all these employees who work so hard throughout the year."

They served chicken, steak, macaroni salad, and baked potatoes.