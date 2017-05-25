ATV Tours Given On Pocahontas Trail System On 5th Anniversary

It is a roaring good time that continues to grow in popularity. May 25, 2017 was the 5th anniversary for the Hatfield McCoy Trail in Mercer County. The Mayor of Bramwell put together tours of the trail for people to celebrate the anniversary. Executive Director of the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority Jeffrey Lusk said it's the fastest growing trial system.

Lusk said, "Mercer County is leading all of our counties in permit sales growth. We're up 70 percent on permit sales over the past year for Mercer and McDowell County. We truly believe that this is going to add a tourist attraction to Southern West Virginia and some economic development to a place that really needs it."

Every part of the trail is marked so riders don't get lost. There's an easy trail and a difficult one.

Lusk said, "Riders on the trails have to wear eye protection, over the ankle boots. We require them to ride in groups."

83 percent of the people who come to ride aren't from West Virginia.

Bramwell Mayor Lou Stoker, who organized the trail tour, said she's glad to see riders come in and enjoy what she's been enjoying her whole life.

Stoker said, "Having the Hatfield McCoy here, having the Pocahontas Trail here has been such a boost to our economy. Businesses that would have not been able to prosper are prospering and are staying open."

This year they expect to serve more than 45,000 riders with an expected economic impact of 30 to 35 million dollars. The trail is open everyday for riders from daylight until dusk.