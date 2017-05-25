5 Things You Can Carry Down the Aisle That Aren't Flowers

Fact: Wedding flower bouquets are gorgeous. There's a reason why tons of brides choose to use them as their big-day splurge! Though there are some brides-to-be who might want to forego the traditional blooms. For some, it's the cost, for others, environmental concerns. Some brides have allergies to consider, and others simply love the idea of incorporating more original and sometimes sentimental details. So, whether you're eco- or budget-conscious or love all-things DIY, check out these unexpected ideas for unconventional wedding flowers.

Brooches or Antique Jewelry: When Miranda Lambert married Blake Shelton, she walked down the aisle carrying a bouquet made from brooches and jewelry given to her by close family and friends — sentimental and statement making!

Wood: Yes, really. Sola flowers are made from thin sheets of soft, flexible balsa wood for an effect that's delicate and textural. This look would be perfect for a rustic or shabby chic wedding.

Vintage Buttons: They just don't make 'em like they used to. Antique and vintage buttons boast a variety of elegant shapes and textures, when put together in a lovely arrangement make a fabulous bouquet for a designer or a retro bride.

Branches or Stalks: Ordinary natural materials, like wheat stalks, take a sophisticated turn with the right treatment. Think cotton branches for a southern wedding or pussy willow sprigs for a spring ceremony.

Succulents: For the bride-to-be with an atypical style or those who want to incorporate a southwest, tropical, or rustic flair to their wedding day, a modern succulent bouquet is the way to go. With more textural elements than classic flowers but with a similar shape, this alternative still has traditional bouquet elements with a twist.