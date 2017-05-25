How Not To Become A Bridezilla

Of course, you're a kind, loving, emotionally generous person. But you're also an engaged woman. That means you are susceptible to succumbing to the temporary but extremely toxic (for others) condition called, "Bridezilla."

As anyone who has been through it can attest, wedding planning is one of the most stressful endeavors known to womankind. You and/or your parents are spending thousands of dollars on an event that will last a few hours yet live on in photos, videos, and your memories forever. You want every detail to be perfect from the flowers to the seating arrangements to of course, your appearance.

It is okay to assert yourself to ensure that your opinions and desires are heard above the chatter of well-meaning friends and family, as well as sometimes pushy vendors. Women should be allowed to be loud and angry (though not disrespectful of others) on occasion when dealing with an external stressor without being called a bridezilla.

That said, you are being a B-word when you lose perspective entirely and treat others like chattel. So here's how to avoid becoming one:

Plan a Manageable Budget.

Few things cause more angst (a pre-bridezilla condition) than going into debt. So, when wedding planning, have a list of items-you-must-have and items-you-would-love-to-have-if possible. As you lop items off list number two, remind yourself that even if you get the $2,000 dress versus the $12,000 dress, your day isn't any less special. It's important not to start your marriage in debt.

Remember It's Okay to Ask for Help.

Doing it all by yourself is a stress inducer. Get support. Delegate. Your friends and family are there to help you. Ask then what roles they would be interested in playing. Your groom of course should be involved as well. And consider hiring a wedding planner who can help with all the mind-boggling options that throwing a wedding entails.

Ask someone you love and trust if you are verging on Bridezilla-esque Behavior.

If the answer is yes and they say that you are obsessing, then consider this a wakeup call. Be careful not to step over the line as you don't want to drive everyone around you nuts.

Reconsider Your Priorities.

Step back and spend a weekend away with your fiancé with one rule: Wedding planning could not be discussed. You can come away revitalized. Ask yourself, “Why am I wasting my energy being a maniac about what curlicues were on a wedding invitation? In the end the important part was that my husband and I would be sharing our joy with people we loved."

"The license to marry is not a license to be a spoiled brat!"