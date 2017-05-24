Drug court program helping people get off drugs and get back on their feet

While many people in the mountain state are struggling with opioid addiction, officials all across West Virginia are looking to help them beat it and become a productive member in society. They've implemented something called a drug court. The program lets people addicted to drugs seek treatment instead of going to jail. McDowell County resident Marion Starr said he owes his life to drug court.

"I wake up every morning and thank God because without God, I never would have been clean. I thank God for keeping me clean today and worry about tomorrow when it gets here," Starr said.

Drug court in McDowell County started in November 2015. The program lets people addicted to drugs seek treatment instead of going to jail. It's a program Circuit court Judge Booker Stephens strongly believes in.

"We can now begin to educate them, counsel with them and provide a service to them in order to help them," Judge Stephens said.

Here's how it works:

- Participants are provided with intensive treatment and services they need to get and stay clean and sober.

-Each member is held accountable by the Drug Court judge.

-Everyone is regularly and randomly tested for drugs.

-All participants are required to appear in court frequently so that judges can review their progress, and they're rewarded for doing well or adjusted if they do not live up to their obligations.

Similar programs are used across the state. They're aimed at reducing drug use and more importantly, restoring lives. Participants are in the program for a year, learning important skills like team work and social skills.

"Marion Starr Marion was a great participant in our program. We stress to people who are in drug court that they are a team; they should work with each other, and they should help each other and support each other," Judge Stephens said.

Starr looks back at what life used to be like and is grateful for the changes he's making and all the victories he has won.

"I look back at the old me and old me was useless. I know God brought me through it, but I would have never turned to him without Judge Stephens putting me on the path I need to be on. Judge Stephens is very supportive; he's a good dude. When you do bad, he'll get on you, but when you do good he uplifts you," Starr said.