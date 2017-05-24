Kentucky to host Virginia Tech in 1st meeting since 1996
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will host Virginia Tech next season in the first meeting between the schools since the Wildcats beat the Hokies in the 1996 NCAA second round on their way to the national championship.
The Dec. 16 matchup at Rupp Arena will be the first in Lexington against Virginia Tech since the Hokies won 80-77 in 1963 for their lone victory in four series meetings. The Hokies have split two games in Lexington.
Virginia Tech is among five non-conference opponents announced so far and one of three NCAA Tournament participants last season. The Wildcats will face Kansas on Nov. 14 in Chicago and UCLA on Dec. 23 in New Orleans. They will also host Harvard on Dec. 2 and play Monmouth on Dec. 9 in New York City.
Chad Frazier Earns MEC Player of the Week Honors
Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13.
Panthers left tackle Michael Oher has reportedly been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville last month. He was cited with misdemeanor assault. WSOCTV.com, WKRN.com, and The Tennessean all reported the news about Oher, who is best known for the book and film "The Blind Side," which was based on his life. Oher also played for the Ravens and Titans. According to The Tennessean, which described the incident below, the Uber d...
