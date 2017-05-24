Marquel Ali Trial Continues After Mistrial

The second try at a clean trial for a former Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy on drug charges continued on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Day three in the courtroom of Marquel Ali's trial saw testimony from some of his family. Jerell Johnson, Ali's cousin, even took the witness stand. Both were arrested in June, 2015 when police said they found drugs in Ali's car.

"It was marijuana and coke," Johnson said when Julianne Wisman, prosecutor, asked him what drugs he had on him on the day he was taken into custody.

Ella Coppola, Ali's aunt who is also Johnson's mother, testified Wednesday as well.

She said under oath that while she let Ali live in her home, she found drugs in her kitchen.

"I was going into my freezer to get some meat out of there and I found some crack, some drugs in my freezer," Coppola told Wisman.

Raleigh County prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller said Ali is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Judge John Hutchison called a mistrial on the case in February after he was told by a deputy that people in the courtroom were speaking with witnesses.

Keller told 59News no one is going to comment on the mistrial until the current trial is finished.

