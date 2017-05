A Beckley man is facing a list of serious charges. Raymond Duncan is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of malicious wounding, and kidnapping.



Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies said Duncan was arrested over the weekend, after he allegedly beat his girlfriend for several hours and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

Duncan is also accused of beating his girlfriend's boss with a baseball bat.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.