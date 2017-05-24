West Virginia reorganizing state's cyber security effort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management to take steps to protect personally identifiable information collected and kept by state agencies, including health information required by law to be kept private.

In an executive order, Justice has also directed the West Virginia Office of Technology, to conduct risk management oversight to ensure cyber security of electronic records.

Under the order, the board will maintain the State Privacy Office responsible for issuing policies and conducting assessments. It was previously organized under the Department of Health and Human Resources' Health Care Authority.

The order, signed last week, says it's also imperative for the state to engage with its business partners to protect West Virginians' privacy.

