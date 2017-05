The Marshall University community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

Randle coached the Thundering Herd from 1979 to 1983. While he failed to record a winning season, he helped build the teams that would give the Herd it's first winning seasons since the 1970 plane crash.

Randle was also a star receiver in the NFL, playing 10 seasons for three teams, and was on the broadcast team for Herd football games in the 90s.