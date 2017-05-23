Local Organizers Prepare For National Boy Scott Jamboree

The 2017 Boy Scout Jamboree was the focus of Tuesday Rotary Club meeting in Beckley.



Its coming up in July and will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.

More than 30,000 scouts from all across the U.S. are expected to attend.

Its aimed at teaching leadership skills, survival techniques and outdoor skills.

Organizers say the focus this year will be on getting the scouts and staff out into the community and involved in multiple service projects.

"We are going to open up our borders a little more and allow especially the staff on the site to come on and off the property throughout the jamboree so we are going to watch the traffic flow and make sure that's good we don't want to create any problem in the community but we want to have more interaction with the people that are working the jamboree living on the site and be able to get out and get into the community," Gary Hartley said. Hartley is the Community and Government Relations Director for Boy Scouts of America Summit Group



A multi-million dollar welcome center is also being constructed right now for the jamboree and is expected to be completed before it starts on July 19.