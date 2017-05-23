Gov. Justice Helps Celebrate School's 60th Birthday

A special celebration is underway for one the first Episcopal Schools In West Virginia.

Saint Stephens Early Childhood Education Program in Beckley turned 60 years old this year.

The school got a surprise visit from Governor Jim Justice who attended the school when he was a child.

While there, he issued a proclamation and also took time out to reflect on some of his fondest memories.



"I can recall there were classmates that you bonded with at that point and time that we been friends our whole lives and everything and you know just the principles of what they teach you the values they have to teach you to be meaningful," Justice said.



Governor Justice attended kindergarten at St. Stephens back in 1957. His daughter Jill was also a graduate of the school