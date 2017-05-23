Several West Virginia Miners Players Still in Need of Host Families

The West Virginia Miners baseball season is almost here, and right now the team is still looking for families to host several of its players for the summer.

Jim Holland, Miners game day operations director, said there are five players who are looking for a local family to stay with. Holland told 59News it has been a rewarding experience for families who have let a baseball player stay for the summer.

"They can't really give up once they've done it once, and we just need some more people to come forward and stick their toe in the water and find out how much fun adopting a player for the summer can be," Holland said.

The Miners baseball season starts next week. If you're interested in hosting one of the team's players for a summer, call the Miners office at (304) 252-7233.

