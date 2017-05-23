New Bojangles Opens in Beckley

A fast food restaurant known for its chicken and biscuits is now open in Beckley.

The grand opening for Bojangles on Harper Road was May 23, 2017. Not only is it serving customers, the fried chicken chain is also bringing more jobs to the area.

The manager said about 100 people are on the job, because of this new restaurant.

"The area's growing, Bojangles is growing and you know, we've learned a lot from Princeton," Christopher Randolph, Bojangles area manager. "Our Princeton and Fayetteville locations have been very successful, so we're just want to continue to grow in the area."

The Bojangles on Harper Road in Beckley is open seven days a week. It opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. everyday.

