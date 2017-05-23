Man Arrested in Connection to Breaking and Entering at Car Dealership

UPDATE: 5/23/17 @ 5:50 p.m. - South Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a dealership Monday in South Charleston.

Police arrested Larry Jo Chapman in the case and for felony fleeing.

Chapman was already out on bond for a robbery, possession with intent, and three counts of breaking and entering.

Chapman broke into a South Charleston dealership and stole a 2017 Mazda CX-3.

ORIGINAL: 5/22/17 @ 4:15 p.m. - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.

According to a release, the break-in occurred early Monday at a dealership in South Charleston.

The suspect arrived to a nearby convenience store on Chestnut Street in South Charleston just prior to the breaking and entering to the dealership.

The man got away with a ceramic-colored 2017 Mazda CX-3.

Anyone who can identify, or has any information about this subject is urged to call the South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951.