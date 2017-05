West Virginia State police are looking for a missing person in Raleigh County. Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. Police said on Tuesday the last time he was seen was April 14th.

Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Beckley detachment of West Virginia State police at (304) 256-6700.