West Virginia lawmakers back to weigh taxes, budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers are scheduled back in session Tuesday trying to reconcile differences with Gov. Jim Justice and enact tax and budget bills for the fiscal year starting July 1.

On Monday, the Senate quickly adjourned after sending to committees bills passed by the House last week to revise taxes and designate "essential" state employees who would keep working without a budget.

The House bill would exempt military pensions and gradually Social Security benefits from state income taxes and increase the personal exemption for incomes below $100,000 while extending the 6 percent sales tax to cell phone and some other services.

A bill backed by Justice and passed by the Senate would broaden the sales tax, raise it to almost 7 percent and cut income taxes 20 percent.

