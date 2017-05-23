Commercialization Station Will Soon Undergo Renovations In Bluefield

A facility that will help start-up businesses will soon undergo renovations in Bluefield. This is all thanks to a more than 2 million dollar grant from the Economic Development Administration along with more than $500,000 thousand from the Shott Foundation. This commercialization station is an incubator that focuses on things like manufacturing and welding for start-up businesses. The renovations will be electrical and work will also be done on the doors of the building.

Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Bluefield Jim Spencer said, "Structurally the building is in very good shape. It just needs some electrical lighting, doors, upgrades things like that That's the majority of the work there but we got plans for that. We're also working on our policies and procedures for the incubator. We have a national consultant that's working with us on that that we can try to move forward and be successful in the endeavor."

A final renovation plan will be submitted to the EDA in June of 2017. Once the plans are approved, the renovations will begin.