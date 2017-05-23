Tazewell High School Academic Team Ranked 12th In The Nation

The Tazewell High School Academic Team is now ranked 12th in the nation. This comes after the team competed in the Small School National Championship in Illinois in April of 2017. 96 of the top teams from 20 different states competed. Coach Tom McAvoy said they were grateful to represent the Tazewell community on a national level.

McAvoy said, "We had so much support from the community, businesses, government, the schools, Tazewell High School especially our principal Mr. Hollar. He supported us in everything that we wanted to do. We've got new uniforms like the shirt I'm wearing now."

The Bulldogs finished in 12th place with a record of 8 - 5 from that tournament. They have an overall season record of 65-10.