Tazewell County Sheriff's Deputies Warn Teens To Beware Of What They Post On Social Media

Social media and technology keeps growing each day. Deputies at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are warning teens to beware of what they post on social media.

Joan Sargent is a mother of 2. She's also a sheriff's deputy at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office. She said her teenage daughter has social media but she keeps a close eye on it because of the internet crimes she sees on the job.

Sargent said, "If I could keep my children completely off social media, I would do it. I've talked to my oldest daughter about what to put on there and what not to put on there, what kind of pictures maybe to send to her friends or if there's a boyfriend on the scene you know, things that she should and shouldn't be doing."

Sargent urges parents to know the password and the username to their children's social media accounts.

Sargent said, "I would limit their time on social media. I have my daughter's phone to where is shuts down at night so I know she can't be on it at night."

Major Harold Heatley said they are seeing an increase in internet crimes such as child porn, harassment, and threats. He said there are free apps online that are able to determine where selfies were taken.

Heatley said, "Young children are posting selfies from in their bathroom and things like that. Some of our child predators and things like that can actually come and use that app and they can actually get turn by turn directors all the way to your house."

Sargent said, "Parents if you need any tips, go to your local law enforcement ask them talk to their internet crimes person."

Heatley also encourages people not to post vacation pictures while you're away to prohibit anyone from breaking into your home.