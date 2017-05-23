Two Arrested After Knocking Woman to Ground, Taking Money

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington.

42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet.

The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she was on the ground.

During the attack, Tilghman pulled the victim's shirt down and took $37 from the victim's bra.

The victim was able to escape after several bystanders stopped the assault.