Major turnpike crash shuts down traffic northbound with massive detour

UPDATE: Officials say the highway will not reopen until 9 a.m. They are bringing in a hazmat crew to clean up the acid spilled during the accident.

ORIGINAL: An 18 wheeler has turned over just north of the Pax tollbooth on the West Virginia Turnpike.

I-77 northbound is shut down and will be for many hours. Traffic has been stopped at the tollbooth and traffic south of there is being diverted at Prosperity north through Fayettville and up to Summersville. Finally traffic will end up at the 19/I-79 interchange.

The 18 wheeler spilled acid on the road way and it will take a significant amount of time to clean it up.

The detour, if you were driving from Prosperity to Charleston, takes an additional hour and an extra 75 miles.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with no word on his injuries.