Hope Village celebrates new homes with dedication and ribbon cutting

Monday night, community members in White Sulphur Springs celebrated the dedication of several new homes in Hope Village, the neighborhood constructed to house displaced flood victims.

Christy Dowdy is one of three residents celebrating their new homes during the neighborhood's dedication ceremony. Dowdy is one of the first residents living in Hope Village, after she and her family moved in Easter weekend.

"It's hard. You still think about how you got here, but every body is okay and every body made it out okay. I know some didn't and we think about them everyday. But we're thankful to be here and have a new home," Dowdy said.

During the dedication these families and other community members also expressed their thanks to the men and women who helped construct the new homes. The Pennsylvania based Mennonite Disaster Service organization had been working to build the neighborhood since July.

The Mennonite Disaster Service has been providing recovery help for natural disasters since Hurricane Katrina.

"I just want to thank every body that put this together because you don't hear about these types of things ever and we've had floods here before and nothing has ever happened like this before and I just think it's an awesome thing that they did," Dowdy added.

Many of the homes came furnished with items like sofas, tables and bedding from Grand's Home Furnishings.