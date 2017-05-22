Community Gets Update on Beckley Z-Way Project

The community received more information on the Beckley Z-Way Project at Daniels Elementary School on Monday evening.



People in Raleigh County had the chance to talk with Division of Highways project managers and engineers about the road project.

While there was no formal presentation, the experts behind the project showcased survey maps and photographs of the area to help people understand the future of the Z-Way.

"It is very helpful for ordinary people to see where their homes are, the widening of the road, how their driveway, how their access is being impacted," Engineering Review Head, Dirar Ahmad, said. "So we have very good tools we use. We use the latest technology, surveying, and mapping."

The next step in the project is an additional lane of traffic on Ritter Drive which is planned for some time in 2021.