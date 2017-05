Wyoming County 911 dispatchers report State Route 10 in Herndon near the Old Tipple is closed.

It happened Monday afternoon. Dispatchers said the closure was prompted by a fallen tree that brought down electrical and utility lines.

Mullens Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed or how long it will take to restore power to that area.

