Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Hinton High-Rise

Multiple fire departments in Summers County responded to a fire on Monday at the Hinton House Apartments on Stokes Drive. Emergency dispatchers said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Crews were still evacuating residents to a local senior citizens center at 8 p.m. Firefighters said at least 100 people were displaced from their homes.

Firefighters said the fire started in a kitchen on the 5th floor of the building. The sprinkler system was activated, and fire crews said water started leaking down to the first floor. Significant water damage is being reported, including flooded floors and carpets and damage to ceiling tiles. Firefighters said everyone had to be evacuated, and the local senior center will be housing the residents.

The Hinton Fire Department, Hinton City Police, West Virginia State Police, the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, Jumping Branch-Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS and the WV Fire Marshal all responded to the scene. According to firefighters, it could be several days before the building is re-opened.