New Ladder Truck Arrives At Princeton Fire Department

The Princeton Fire Department now has a new ladder fire truck. It has a 100 foot platform that can now reach the highest building in the city. The new truck arrived on May 21, 2017. Firefighters will begin training on the new truck on May 23, 2017. It will go in use once the firefighters are finished with training in a few weeks.

Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey said, "It's got a longer reach but it's the newest equipment out there. It's state of the art equipment. It even tells you the wind speed at 100 feet in the air so it's pretty nice equipment."

They also have 2 new engine trucks that will be arriving in a few more weeks.