Man Sentenced For Trying To Solicit A Minor Over A Computer In Mercer County

A man accused of trying to solicit a minor over a computer found out his fate in Mercer County on May 22, 2017. Charles Bailey was sentenced 2 to 10 years each, for 2 Counts of Soliciting a Minor By A Computer. Those sentences are set to run at the same time. However, a judge suspended those sentences. Instead, Bailey will serve 5 years. He will serve the first 6 months of his sentence on home confinement. Bailey was arrested back in 2015. Detectives said he had been chatting on the internet with a 14-year-old girl. He reportedly described sexual acts he wanted to perform with her. The messages were found by the girl's father and reported to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.