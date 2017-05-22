Man Sentenced For Trying To Solicit A Minor Over A Computer In M - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man Sentenced For Trying To Solicit A Minor Over A Computer In Mercer County

A man accused of trying to solicit a minor over a computer found out his fate in Mercer County on May 22, 2017.  Charles Bailey was sentenced 2 to 10 years each, for 2 Counts of Soliciting a Minor By A Computer.  Those sentences are set to run at the same time.  However, a judge suspended those sentences.  Instead, Bailey will serve 5 years.  He will serve the first 6 months of his sentence on home confinement.  Bailey was arrested back in 2015.  Detectives said he had been chatting on the internet with a 14-year-old girl.  He reportedly described sexual acts he wanted to perform with her.  The messages were found by the girl's father and reported to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

