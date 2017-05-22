Vacant Structures Demolished in Lewisburg

The city of Lewisburg is working to beautify their area by getting rid of vacant structures.

Back in 2015, the Lewisburg City Council found a need to demolish abandoned structures in the city.

With safety hazards being the major concern on top of the empty buildings having served as an eyesore, the city stepped in and tore them down.

This month the city has completed the project, demolishing five vacant buildings.

Residents in the area are glad about the change, "I think it's a great idea, I think we should have done it a long time ago, I look forward to it," said Danny Fairfax.

An owner of one of the buildings that was torn down is now working to turn that space into a property to rent.

For the others who own the vacant land, until they do something with that space, they must pay a fee to the city. Employees with the city hope this will help land owners make use of that space.