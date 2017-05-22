New VA Clinic Opens in Greenbrier County

Veterans had the chance to attend the official opening ceremony for the Greenbrier County VA Clinic that will serve over 2,000 patients.

"I was in the military nine years," said a veteran living in Greenbrier County, Jack Lilly.

At age 79, Lilly is a proud Veteran, "I served two years, one in Vietnam, one in Germany and all over the U.S."

American Heroes like Lilly who have served their country, are now being served by VA clinics across the nation, but those clinics aren't always in a convenient location. Lilly had to travel three hours to Richmond, Virginia to receive treatment, but this newly opened clinic in Greenbrier County will save these veterans hours of travel time and the fatigue that comes with these hospital visits. "It's going to be wonderful, it's going to make a difference for veterans who can't travel," said Lilly.

With heart problems and a history of prostate cancer, he said the care he has already received has been exceptional, "you're not just a number with them, you're something special. It means everything."

As a veteran and a project leader, Stacey Vasquez said the Greenbrier County clinic serves a vital need for former service members in the county. "Veterans get to not drive all the way to Beckley, they will have it right here in there own community, it belongs to them," said Vasquez.

The clinic is now accepting patients and is currently serving 1700 veterans.