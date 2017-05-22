Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors

Charles “Rusty” Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars.

The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Braxton, and Calhoun Counties.

He represents 22 municipalities total within the State of West Virginia.

According to a press release, the lawsuits allege that the defendants have caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic and will continue to cause these West Virginia cities to disburse substantial sums of public funds to deal with the consequences of the opioid epidemic that was fueled by Defendants' negligent/illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly addictive prescription medications without regard for the adverse consequences and public nuisance to these new cities or their residents.

The suits seek damages for reimbursement to each city for increased expenses of drug abuse treatment program, prevention and training costs (for law enforcement, hospitals and schools), costs of the drug Naloxone as well as education, training and use, medical care and hospitalizations, increased costs of law enforcement, increased costs of prosecutions, increased costs of incarcerations, and abatement of the public nuisance.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury and class action lawyer with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia.