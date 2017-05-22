Event honoring 'Rosie the Riveters' set in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Event honoring 'Rosie the Riveters' set in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A celebration of U.S. working women during World War II is set for this week in West Virginia.

The event is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Women's Club of Charleston. It is free and open to the public.

Millions of women worked at defense plants to supply the U.S. war effort. Their real lives were behind the cultural icon known as Rosie the Riveter.

The group "Thanks! Plain and Simple" has worked to preserve their stories for future generations.

Surviving "Rosies" from throughout the state are expected to attend Thursday's event.

The West Virginia Association for Justice says in a news release that the program will include a panel discussion and a presentation by West Virginia Wesleyan College history department chair Katharine Antolini.

Online:

http://www.thanksplainandsimple.org

