Clean Up Continues on Rock Slide in Mercer County

People in Mercer County are still looking for alternative routes after a rock slide shutdown a main roadway.

A rock slide on County Route 460 on Kellysville Road is continuing to prove difficult to clear for West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Due to the size of some of the boulders on the road, crews had to bring in heavy equipment from out of state.

"What we want to do is get all the material out and we'll have to have a look at the embankment," WVDOT District Engineer, Alan Reed, said. "We'll have some geotech guys come in make sure that it is safe for vehicle traffic on the road and we'll have to make a determination after we get the material cleaned up."

West Virginia DOT is still working to clear the debris before they can evaluate the remaining hillside, to see if it needs reinforcement, before the road can be reopened.

There is still no set time for the road to be reopened.