WVDOH Crew Turn in Bag of Money Found in Road

WVDOH Crew Turn in Bag of Money Found in Road

HUNTINGTON, WV- Employees from District 2 of the West Virginia Division of Highways got a surprise this morning. 

According to the City of Huntington, Employees Eddie Frye and Danny Abercrombie were driving on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Huntington when they spotted a bank deposit bag in the middle of the road at 3rd Street.

The employees turned in the bag, which contained cash and bank deposit information for Cook Out on 5th Avenue, to Scott Eplon, their supervisor.

Eplin stopped by the mayor's office this morning to give the bag to Huntington Police Chief Ciccarelli so that it could be returned to the restaurant. 

