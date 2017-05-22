Wyoming County Deputies Make Three Arrests in Kidnapping Case

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m morning from a female victim, who told them she had been held against her will.

Three men were arrested in Herndon on kidnapping charges. Eric Matthew McLane, 33, of Coal City charged with domestic battery and kidnapping. Randall Eugene Bennett, 55, of Herndon charged with felony possession of a firearm and kidnapping. Randall James Bennett, 29, of Herndon charged with wanton endangerment, brandishing a weapon and kidnapping.

When the deputies found the victim, her body had superficial wounds and bruises. She was transported to the hospital. The victim alleged that the three suspects held a gun to her head, put it in her mouth and refused to let her leave.

The two men pictured are Randall Eugene Bennett and Randall James Bennett.