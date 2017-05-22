2 children believed to have been shot by mother die

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Two children who police say were shot by their mother in Ohio last week have died.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rGwZMY ) the bodies of the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were taken from Dayton Children's Hospital to a coroner Sunday night.

Police Chief Richard Biehl has said their mother shot the children inside their Dayton home on Thursday and then took them to the front yard, where they were found by police and emergency crews. An 11-year-old who also was home at the time was not hurt.

The mother remains in jail. Police say she may have mental health problems. She's scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The county's child welfare agency has said it has a previously existing case involving the family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.