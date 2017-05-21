VP Pence Stirs Up Protesters at Notre Dame Graduation

Sunday (5/21) Vice President Mike Pence celebrated with students and loved ones at University of Notre Dame's graduation. Pence made a commencement speech which stirred up some controversy among graduates and the community. Outside the Notre Dame commencement, hundreds of protesters from the community and campus gathered to send a message.

The group began gathering around 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Angela Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue. Many held signs, some chanted, and others sang.

David James from South Bend brought his banjo and led some of the group in patriotic songs. James and others at the protest were trying to send a message to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. "Women's rights, minority rights, ecological sense," said James, "we are pushing the revolution slowly forward."

"We need to make our voices heard," said Maria Stiffler, one of the protesters, "this is not what we want. Pence is not what we want. He is not what we stand for." Others in the crowd stating, "Pence is not what we want. He is not what we stand for."

"I'm standing here in solidarity with our graduates and community against the policies of Pence and Trump," said a Notre Dame professor, Sarah McKibben, Kibben was one of several professors from the University who protested while dressed in their formal gowns.

There were a variety of causes on display during the protest, from support of planned parenthood and LGBTQ rights to opposition of the immigration crackdown and the hateful rhetoric. The general response from people driving by was positive. Dozens of cars drove by and honked in support.

Mike Zeider of Niles and Harry Fox from a Detroit suburb stood across the street watching holding patriotic flags. They were supportive of the demonstration. "I'm liking this. I think people need to come out and speak their minds but do it peacefully. It is a refreshing and nice example they are setting for the country," said Zeider. But he also said, he doesn't agree with the protesters viewpoints.

"We support what Trump and Pence have done and we don't think they have hampered on any individual's rights," said Zeider, "the government that these people want to instill is a communist or socialist government which always turns into a dictatorship which removes rights from them."

Tom Benson, of South Bend stood among the protesters, but he was not one of them. He held a sign that said, 'Stop Abortion Now.' "I'm here to support the unborn," said Benson, "I just hope that people realize there is another side, another option, another side of the story. I am here to make that case."

Ultimately, the Vice President likely never saw the protesters. Still, they said their message is meant for everyone. "Everybody has the right to vocalize their opinion as a member of this society and to not do so would be the cowardly thing," said a junior Notre Dame anthropology student, Nicholas Furnari. "I have a right to protest and I didn't elect Donald Trump. He is not my president," said Jorden Giger, of South Bend.

Police from Notre Dame, South Bend and Indiana State Police were on hand, however the protests remained peaceful.