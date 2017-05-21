Stages Music School Holds Spring Concert

Kids in Mercer County showed off their musical talent.

The Spring Concert took place at Turnaround in downtown Princeton on May 21, 2017.

It's been a tradition for the Stages Music School for 10 years now. Students got the chance to perform a song for their family and friends.

"Our kids get the opportunity to perform a lot," Melissa McKinney, Stages Music School owner, said. "And the more they perform, the more they grow as artists and musicians, and it's just really fun to watch that growth occur."

More than 80 students were out there performing .

The next time they'll play live again will be June 10, 2017 at the Celebrate Princeton event.