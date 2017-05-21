Too Many Energy Drinks Could Lead to Deadly Consequences

How much is too much caffeine? It's blamed for the recent death of a teenager.

South Carolina 16-year-old Davis Cripe died in April, 2017 from a caffeine overdose after drinking a soda, a latte and an energy drink in two hours. Ethan Buckland of Flat Top is also 16 and said he has an energy drink almost every single day.

"I'm lazy," Buckland told 59News. "It gives me kind of a boost to start the day out."

Doctors are warning parents about how dangerous too many of these drinks can be. CBS News reports the number of emergency room visits caused by energy drinks more than doubled to almost 21,000 a year between 2007 and 2011.

That's why as a mother of three children, Lot Nacatab said energy drinks are off limits in her fridge.

"I don't usually let my children drink energy drinks," Nacatab, a Beckley resident, said. "We drink soda, but no energy drinks for them."

Sander Nacatab, her 10-year-old son is okay with that.

Even at a young age, he understands the consequences of too much caffeine.

"It's bad for me and my brother and sister," Sander Nacatab said.

Meanwhile Buckland told 59News his need for energy drinks likely won't go away any time soon. But he at least knows when enough is enough.

"Just be careful drinking them," Buckland said. "You know, drink too many, a lot of kids are getting hurt from them these days."

The American Beverage Association said energy drinks have less caffeine than the same size coffee-house drink.

