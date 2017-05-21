Frack: the locally written and produced play

The topic of fracking usually isn't associated with comedy or entertainment. But one locally written and produced play is aiming to change that.

As the Director for the play Frack, Robby Moore is leading the one of a kind performance.

"We're excited about it. It's a great production. It's a chance for lots of artists in the area to come together and combine all their talents for a great show," Moore said.

Local actors and musicians are rehearsing in Beckley for Frack, the musical comedy about a controversial issue. The topic is so contentious it's sparked dozens of protests across the region.

While many Appalachians have strong feelings about fracking, either in support or opposition, the play isn't aiming to stir up a debate.

"It doesn't get too much involved in the actual conversation of if fracking is good or bad. It's really just about the family and them trying to make it," Moore added.

Set in the Raleigh County area, the play is about a family that's fallen on hard times. But their luck changes when they're given an opportunity for a gas company to drill on their land.

The play also features eight original songs which are created and performed by local talent.

"It showcases and highlights how many talented people there are in the area. We've got some amazing bands that have provided a lot of time and effort into getting these songs down. The actors have done really well with performing them and it's really more about the comedy and music," said Frack co-producer, Jamie Smith.

Frack will premiere at Tamarack Best of WV's Appalachian Music & Arts Festival on June, 9th. After the debut, Frack will run every weekend for three weeks at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley.