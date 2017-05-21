AG Morrisey Fights Human Trafficking with Certified Police Training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will provide law enforcement with certified training to help reduce human trafficking in the Mountain State.
The training will be certified by the state Law Enforcement Professional Standards Board and it will be offered to police departments free of charge. Morrisey hopes by doing this it will provide officers with valuable information to satisfy mandatory requirements.
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and cannot be tolerated,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must tackle this horrific and heartbreaking situation head on.”
West Virginia's increased drug problem, poverty, and large number of children in foster care makes the state susceptible to human trafficking. National statistics indicate only 2 percent of victims recover from the trauma.
The Attorney General believes the training offered by his office will give law enforcement resources to identify suspicious activity and tackle this emerging crime.
The Attorney General's cooperation with the state Law Enforcement Professional Standards Board provides added incentive for city, county and state law enforcement to obtain training to better protect West Virginians.
Any law enforcement officers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Office at 304-558-2021.