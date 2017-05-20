Art Week Wraps Up In Princeton

This week people in Mercer County were out celebrating local arts.

In honor of "Altogether Arts Week" dozens of artists and musicians hit the streets in downtown Princeton Saturday featured a one of a kind art parade. It was the final day of the celebrations but all week the event encouraged people to see what beautiful are their community has to offer.

"This is to a try to bring some recognition to the art that already thrives here and to inspire more creativity to thrive for these streets to be painted all sorts of colors and for people to feel comfortable being themselves with other people," artist Tiffany Freed said. During the parade students from the Greenbrier Academy for Girls had their chance to shine.

