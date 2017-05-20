Art Week Wraps Up In Princeton - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Art Week Wraps Up In Princeton

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
Princeton, WV -

   This week people in Mercer County were out celebrating local arts.

In honor of  "Altogether Arts Week" dozens of artists and musicians hit the streets  in downtown Princeton  Saturday featured  a one of a kind art parade. It was the final day of the celebrations but all week the event encouraged people to see what beautiful are their community has to offer.

"This is to a try to bring some recognition to the art that already thrives here and to inspire more creativity to thrive for these streets to be painted all sorts of colors and for people to feel comfortable being themselves with other people," artist Tiffany Freed said.  During the parade students from the Greenbrier Academy for Girls had their chance to shine.
 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.